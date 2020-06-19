James O'Brien's moving chat with 13-year-old shows importance of Make Some Noise appeal

This is James O'Brien's moving interview with a 13-year-old young carer that really touched the hearts of LBC listeners.

Today is the emergency appeal day for Global's Make Some Noise, where we are raising money for the people who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

James spoke to Chloe, a 13-year-old girl who works as a young carer for her younger twin brothers who have a disability.

And she told him how one of the charities we're supporting, Kids Inspire, have really helped her cope with a tremendously difficult time in her life.

She said: "I was given counselling and then a mentor, which has really helped me become more confident and have a more positive mindset.

"I've been really anxious in some situations and now I feel more confident in them. They give me coping strategies, like breathing and they're really helpful."

James O'Brien spoke to a youngster being helped by Kids Inspire. Picture: LBC / Kids Inspire

The lockdown has made Chloe's life even more stressful and Kids Inspire has been vital for her.

"It's been hard," she added. "But I always know I have Kids Inspire and my mentor whenever I need to talk to them. I know I can talk to her about anything in those.

"Without her, I would have been a lot more stressed. She has given me more coping strategies to help keep it under control and it's really helped me."

