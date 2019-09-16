Text To Win A Trip For Two To Mauritius

Win a trip for two to Mauritius. Picture: InterContinental

This is your chance to escape on a dream holiday for two to the beautiful island of Mauritius.

Thanks to Flight Centre, you could be enjoying seven nights in a Prestige Ocean View Room, with a balcony overlooking the warm waters of the Indian Ocean.

Your holiday at the InterContinental Resort will be all-inclusive, so you can take your pick from four restaurants. There’s also the sauna, steam room and whirlpool bath to help you relax and unwind.

Once you’ve wined and dined, you can take a dip in one of the two infinity pools and sip cocktails, with panoramic views of the bay.

Our concierge team will be on-hand to help advise you on how best to explore the island, including the pristine beaches, lagoons and coral reefs. Or enjoy a range of water sports. Return economy flights are also included.

For your chance to win, text the word BEACH to 84850.

Entries close at midday on 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, a list of which can be found below with age and date restrictions and full Ts&Cs

The pool at the InterContinental Resort in Mauritius. Picture: InterContinental

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

With thanks to Flight Centre.

Thanks to Flight Centre. Picture: Flight Centre

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart, Capital, Smooth, Gold, Capital Xtra, LBC, Classic FM, Radio X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes CAPITAL – 83958 (Beach), CAPITAL XTRA – 61236 (Beach), HEART – 82122 (Beach), SMOOTH – 65588 (Beach), RADIO X – 83936 (Beach), CLASSIC FM – 61812 (Beach), LBC – 84850 (Beach), GOLD – 65588 (Holiday) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 14.00 on 12 SEPTEMBER 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 12:00 on 11 OCTOBER 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, a winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and the winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition. Prize winner and their travel companion must be 18 or over.

9. You must enter from a UK mobile.

10. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

11. The prize is a seven-night all-inclusive stay in a Prestige Ocean View Room at the InterContinental Mauritius Resort, two return economy flights to Mauritius and private return airport transfers in Mauritius. Prize winner and their travel companion must be 18 or over.

12. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

13. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- Prize is valid until 30th November 2020. The winner must have their holiday booked by 30th August 2020.

- The winner may travel on their choice of dates, subject to availability. However blackout dates apply where travel is not permitted, please see below;

· 12th December 2019 – 12th January 2020

· 1st -30th April 2020

· July 14th – 30th August 2020

- The main lobby of the hotel is accessible by ramp and there are wheelchair friendly paths all around the hotel. However, the resort has no elevators and stairs between the three tiers of floors.

- The prize is based on two adults sharing a Prestige Ocean View room for seven nights and any additional costs for additional travellers or solo travel and single room occupancy costs will not be covered and must be covered by the prize winner. Details of the all-inclusive package

· Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout your stay

· Daily Breakfast at either Senso International Buffet Restaurant or Segala Restaurant

· Daily Lunch at Senso & Sugarcane Bar A La Carte choice of 2 courses or 3 course menu in Segala restaurant, pancakes station at Sugarcane Bar Daily Dinner at Senso International Restaurant or 3 courses from our à la carte menu in any of our restaurants, such as Noble House and its Thai-Vietnamese fusion cuisine, Veda Restaurant and its contemporary Indian Cuisine, or at Segala Restaurant, specialized in Mediterranean cuisine.

· Large selection of soft drinks, coffees & teas, mineral water, Phoenix beer, South African White, Red & Sparkling wine, selection of local spirits, cocktails & mocktails daily from 10 am until 11 pm

· Package starts with dinner on arrival day and finishes with lunch on departure day.

· Use of the whirlpool bath, sauna and steam room at SPA InterContinental.

· Access to the Fitness Centre and use of our kayaking, snorkelling, sailing and surfing equipment

- The winner and their guest must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visa/s. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner and their guest. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

- All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no name changes or destination will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption.

- Flights must depart from either London, Manchester or Glasgow if choice of airline allows so, and both passengers must depart from the same airport and travel on the same flight.

- Private return airport transfers are provided in Mauritus, transfers are not provided in the UK

- The winner and their guest must carry valid passports.

- It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure they are in possession of any health documents that may be required for the country they are visiting. Failure to obtain such documents could result in the passenger being refused entry.

- Once travel and accommodation have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.