Text To Win The Chance To Meet Steve Allen At A Flower Arranging Workshop

LBC's Steve Allen. Picture: LBC

This is your chance to go on a flower arranging workshop with LBC legend Steve Allen - and help raise money for our charity Global's Make Some Noise.

If you're a Steve Allen listener, you'll know that his pride of joy is his hanging baskets. So we’re giving you and a friend the chance to create a beautiful floral arrangement with LBC’s early breakfast show presenter, Steve Allen.

Thanks to the Covent Garden Academy of Flowers, you’ll join Steve in a unique workshop to make a ‘Garden in a box’ at the Covent Garden Academy, one of the country’s leading flower design schools.

The session will begin by learning about selection, the basics concerning flower care and conditioning and you will learn how to create a dynamic arrangement using a variety of flowers and foliage. You will leave with a gorgeous, versatile arrangement that although looks amazing, is surprisingly simple to master.

That’s not all, the Strand Palace Hotel, in the heart of London’s West-End, will host you both for an over-night stay with breakfast in in one of the hotel’s newly-refurbished bedrooms.

To be in with a chance of winning, text the word FLOWERS to 84850.

The Garden In A Box. Picture: Covent Garden Academy of Flowers

Entries close at 06:00 on 4th October 2018. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part, you’re playing across the LBC network, full T&C’s can be found below.

Strand Palace Hotel. Picture: Strand Palace Hotel

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Covent Garden Academy Of Flowers. Picture: Covent Garden Academy of Flowers

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Rules:

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is LBC.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes LBC – 84850 (FLOWERS) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16:00 on 28th September 2018 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 06.00 on 4th October 2018 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the

number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. This prize is for 1 winner and 1 guest to join Steve Allen at Covent Garden Academy of Flowers for a floral workshop. An overnight stay with breakfast for 2 people in a standard room at Strand Palace Hotel, London, is included on the day of the workshop which is to be confirmed.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

-This prize is for 1 winner and 1 guest to join Steve Allen at Covent Garden Academy of Flowers for a ‘garden in a box’ workshop.

-The experience is only available to take Monday to Friday.

-Prize must be redeemed by 5th October 2019.

-Please provide a selection of preferred dates for the event to take place, whilst we will do all we can to book the prize on a preferred date, please note it is not always possible to do so and Global’s Make Some Noise will provide alternative dates for the event to take place.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates in Steve Allen’s diary.

-Included is a beautiful flower arrangement to take away per person, light refreshments, tea, coffee and cake.

-The workshop will last approximately 4 hours.

-An overnight stay with breakfast for 2 people in a standard room at Strand Palace Hotel, London is included on the date of the workshop.

-Transfers to and from London are not included in this prize.

-Two other winners will be present at the flower arranging with Steve.

-A member of the Global Charities/LBC team may be present to manage your experience and take photographs for marketing purposes. If you would prefer to remain anonymous or not be included in photographs please discuss your preferences with your contact at Global Charities.

-A member of Steve Allen’s team may also be present at the workshop. Filming or photography may be carried out for their purposes.

-Strand Palace Hotel is subject to availability during busier periods (including peak seasons).

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

