Win Three HUGE Prizes: A Car, A Holiday AND A Widescreen TV

LBC is giving you the chance to win THREE amazing prizes in one: a brand new car, a holiday to Dubai for two people and an ULTRA HD TV.

You could win all this…

BRAND NEW CAR

The award-winning city car, Volkswagen UP!, could be yours. With 69 plates in white, we’ll also drive it to your door.

HOLIDAY TO DUBAI

Not only will you win a new car, you can also enjoy a holiday for two people to Dubai, thanks to Destinology. The holiday for two adults includes:

· 7 nights B&B at the 5* Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

· You’ll stay in an Ocean Queen Room

· You’ll have access to Aquaventure waterpark and The Lost Chambers aquarium.

· Return economy flights from London

ULTRA HD TV

Thanks to Media Powerhouse, we’ll kit you out with a 55" Samsung Ultra HD Smart TV, including:

· Slate Black TVPlus/Freesat HD & Apple TV App

· Black Sonos Playbar 3.1 Entertainment Set

For your chance to win, text the word CAR to 84850.

Entries close at 3pm on 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across participating radio stations, which can be found below with date and age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is [insert brand’s] charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

With thanks to Destinology and Media Powerhouse.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.

Terms And Conditions

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is CAPITAL/CAPITAL XTRA/HEART/SMOOTH/RADIO X/CLASSIC FM/LBC/GOLD

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes CAPITAL - 83958 (CAR); CAPITAL XTRA – 61236 (CAR); HEART – 82122 (CAR); SMOOTH – 65588 (CAR); RADIO X – 83936 (CAR); CLASSIC FM – 61812 (CAR); LBC - 84850 (CAR); GOLD – 65588 (DRIVE) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 14:00 on 13th September 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 15:00 on 11th October 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £5 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £5 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, a winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You must enter from a UK mobile.

10. You can enter up to 6 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

11. This is an amazing triple prize bundle of a brand new white, 69 plate Volkswagen UP! delivered to your front door; a 7-night holiday to Dubai for 2 adults aged 18 and over a Samsung TV and a Sonos Playbar. Car is a Volkswagen Up! In white with a 1.0 litre petrol engine, manual 5-speed 2 wheel drive, 3 door hatchback, 14” steel wheels, remote central locking. Prize includes 7 nights at the 5* Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, staying in an Ocean Queen Room on Bed and Breakfast, plus complimentary access to Aquaventure waterpark and The Lost Chambers aquarium. The prize also includes return economy flights for 2 persons from London Heathrow, Stanstead or Gatwick (regional available on request and may incur a surcharge). Choice of airport is subject to availability) plus return transfers in Dubai. Transfers in the UK are not included. Finally a 2019 home-entertainment package of a Samsung 55" Ultra HD Smart TV, with TVPlus/Freesat HD & Apple TV App, with a cinema quality Slate Black Sonos Playbar 3.1 Entertainment Set

12. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

13. The prize is non-transferable.

Specific prize terms:

CAR:

· The car is 1.0 litre petrol engine, manual 5-speed 2 wheel drive, 3 door hatchback, 14” steel wheels, remote central locking.

· The dealer will arrange road tax, but It is the responsibility of the prize winner to insure the car before delivery. Once the winner has been contacted, they will be given the registration number which they will be able to insure the vehicle with.

· The winner must hold a valid UK driving license to drive the car.

· The car will be delivered within one week of the winner’s details being passed to the car dealer.

· The car will only have mileage gained from the pre-delivery inspection (20 miles) and any delivery mileage to the customer.

HOLIDAY:

· The prize is for 2 adults (aged 18 and over). · Prize includes return economy flights from London Gatwick, Heathrow or Stanstead. Subject to availability.

· The winner may choose to fly from a regional airport although fees apply · Includes airport transfers in Dubai (excludes transfers in the UK)

· Prize includes 7 nights at the 5* Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, staying in an Ocean Queen Room with a view of the Arabian Sea on a Bed and Breakfast basis · Access to Aquaventure waterpark and The Lost Chambers aquarium.

· The prizes for this competition are provided by Destinology. Destinology’s Registered address is Enbrook Park, High Street, Sandgate, Folkestone, Kent, CT20 3SE. Destinology is owned by Saga PLC.

· If you win the prize, you agree to provide Destinology with all information reasonably requested in order for Destinology to substantiate your identity, age and place of residence.

· Employees of Global Media, Destinology, Saga, and/or anyone professionally connected with the promotion and their immediate families are not eligible to win the prize

· This prize is valid UNTIL 29 July 2020

· All elements of this prize are strictly subject to availability and blackout dates apply:

- 5-27 September 2019

- 1-5, 9-13, 17-31 October 2019

- 1, 5-13, 15-19, 21-30 November 2019

- 1-6, 9-15, 17, 20-31 December 2019

- 1-10, 17-19, 24-31 January 2020

- 1-21, 23-26 February 2020

- 1-7, 19-24, 27-31 March 2020

- 2-24 April 2020

- 1-6, 8, 22-31 May 2020

· The validity period may not be extended, and blackout dates are non-negotiable

· The prize must be booked through Destinology before 31st December 2019 after this we reserve the right to terminate the prize

· The prize must be booked at least 30 days prior to departure

· The lead passengers must be over the age of 18 and all passengers must hold valid passports with 6 months validity prior to travel

· The prize excludes spending money, transfers to and from the airport in your home country and any additional meals, drinks, gratuities and any incidental expenses incurred while on holiday other than those stated as included

· All passengers must travel on the same flight.

· Winners are responsible for arranging their own travel insurance and any necessary visa or health requirements

· Destinology reserve the right to propose alternative dates in the event of inflated flight costs

· The prize is non-transferable. Once tickets are issued no date changes are permitted and no cash alternative is available.

· No compensation will be payable if a winner is unable to use the prize as stated. The winner will be liable for all costs and expenses not stated relating to claiming or partaking of the prize.

· No alternative destination or accommodation will be offered should the winner not be able to take the prize as stated

SAMSUNG TV:

· Prize is a Slate Black 2019 Samsung 55" Ultra HD Smart TV, plus a Black Sonos Playbar 3.1 Entertainment Set

GENERAL PRIZE TERMS:

· The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

· We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

· Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

· Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

· This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.