Tonight With Andrew Marr 05/12 | Watch again

5 December 2024, 20:19

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Thursday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andrei Kelin - Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom
  • Liz Kendall - Work and Pensions Secretary & Labour MP for Leicester West
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Sam Kiley - International Correspondent
  • Sébastien Maillard - Special advisor to the Jacques Delors Institute & Associate Fellow at Chatham House
  • George Parker - Political Editor at the Financial Times
  • Claire Ellicot - Whitehall Editor at the Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron delivered a scathing address on Thursday.

Macron vows to appoint new PM 'in coming days' after no confidence vote sees French government collapse
The warning was issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of California.

Tsunami warning issued after powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits northern California

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivers his final speech in the House of Lords.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says a 'head had to roll' in final House of Lords speech
Nikita Hand has been awarded costs in her civil action against Conor McGregor.

Nikita Hand wins £1.25m costs from Conor McGregor as jury finds she has been raped by MMA star
Russia's war in Ukraine has "not been worth" the suffering and misery it has caused, the Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin has told LBC's Andrew Marr.

Putin's war in Ukraine has 'not been worth it', Russian Ambassador to the UK tells LBC

PM has unveiled the government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

Britain is heading for a Reform revolution if Sir Keir Starmer doesn't deliver his 'Plan for Change'
Marks & Spencer flagship department store in Oxford Street

Not just a demolition but an M&S demolition! Flagship Oxford St store to be redeveloped after four year row
Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'.

Brianna Ghey killer has bid to have sentence reduced due to his ‘immaturity’ rejected

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Hunt for the smirking assassin: New York police release pictures of smiling suspect wanted for healthcare CEO killing
Southern Giant Hornet (Vespa soror) Insecta.

Swarm of ‘murder hornets’ discovered in Europe for the first time - as scramble to track down nest begins

