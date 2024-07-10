Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/07 | Watch again
10 July 2024, 19:47
Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 10/07/24
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aggie Chambre - LBC Correspondent.
- Jonathan Ashworth - Former MP for Leicester South.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Sir Adam Thompson - Ambassador to NATO (between 2014 - 2016) and Director of the European Leadership Network.
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter.
- Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter.
- Daniel Lippman - Politico Reporter in Washington D.C.
- Hank Sheinkopf - Democrat Strategist.
- Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University and author of 'The Conservative Party After Brexit'.
- Andrew Bowie - Shadow Minister for Veterans and Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm