Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/07

10 July 2024, 19:47

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 10/07/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Correspondent.
  • Jonathan Ashworth - Former MP for Leicester South.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Sir Adam Thompson - Ambassador to NATO (between 2014 - 2016) and Director of the European Leadership Network.
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter.
  • Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter.
  • Daniel Lippman - Politico Reporter in Washington D.C.
  • Hank Sheinkopf - Democrat Strategist.
  • Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University and author of 'The Conservative Party After Brexit'.
  • Andrew Bowie - Shadow Minister for Veterans and Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

