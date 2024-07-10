Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/07 | Watch again

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 10/07/24

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aggie Chambre - LBC Correspondent.

Jonathan Ashworth - Former MP for Leicester South.

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.

Sir Adam Thompson - Ambassador to NATO (between 2014 - 2016) and Director of the European Leadership Network.

Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter.

Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter.

Daniel Lippman - Politico Reporter in Washington D.C.

Hank Sheinkopf - Democrat Strategist.

Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University and author of 'The Conservative Party After Brexit'.

Andrew Bowie - Shadow Minister for Veterans and Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

