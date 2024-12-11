Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/12 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Nigel Inkster - Former Deputy Head of MI6, Former Director of Operations and Intelligence at the Secret Intelligence Service

Omar Alshogre - Former Syrian Political Prisoner at infamous Saydnaya prison and Director for Detainee Affairs at the Syrian Emergency Task Force

Dr Patrick Roach - General Secretary of NASUWT, the Teacher's Union

Jaimie Johnston MBE - Senior director at architects Bryden Wood, who designed the prison ‘template’ that is now being used for the 4 new facilities announced this week

Emma Corr - LBC's Reporter who has been reporting from The Old Bailey

Dame Rachel de Souza - Children's Commissioner for England

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Simon Jenkins - Columnist for The Guardian, former Editor of The Times, Chairman of the National Trust

