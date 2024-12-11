Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/12 | Watch again
11 December 2024, 20:09
Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/12 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Nigel Inkster - Former Deputy Head of MI6, Former Director of Operations and Intelligence at the Secret Intelligence Service
- Omar Alshogre - Former Syrian Political Prisoner at infamous Saydnaya prison and Director for Detainee Affairs at the Syrian Emergency Task Force
- Dr Patrick Roach - General Secretary of NASUWT, the Teacher's Union
- Jaimie Johnston MBE - Senior director at architects Bryden Wood, who designed the prison ‘template’ that is now being used for the 4 new facilities announced this week
- Emma Corr - LBC's Reporter who has been reporting from The Old Bailey
- Dame Rachel de Souza - Children's Commissioner for England
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Simon Jenkins - Columnist for The Guardian, former Editor of The Times, Chairman of the National Trust
