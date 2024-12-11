Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/12 | Watch again

11 December 2024, 20:09

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Nigel Inkster - Former Deputy Head of MI6, Former Director of Operations and Intelligence at the Secret Intelligence Service
  • Omar Alshogre - Former Syrian Political Prisoner at infamous Saydnaya prison and Director for Detainee Affairs at the Syrian Emergency Task Force
  • Dr Patrick Roach - General Secretary of NASUWT, the Teacher's Union
  • Jaimie Johnston MBE - Senior director at architects Bryden Wood, who designed the prison ‘template’ that is now being used for the 4 new facilities announced this week
  • Emma Corr - LBC's Reporter who has been reporting from The Old Bailey
  • Dame Rachel de Souza - Children's Commissioner for England
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Simon Jenkins - Columnist for The Guardian, former Editor of The Times, Chairman of the National Trust

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

