Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/09 | Watch Again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent

Theo Bertram - Former Number 10 Advisor to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Sir Craig Oliver - Former Downing Street Director of Communications

Enia Krivine - Senior director of FDD’s Israel Program and National Security Network

Sanjay Raja - Chief UK Economist for Deutsche Bank

Rami Mortada - Lebanese Ambassador to the UK

Lord Robert Winston - Professor of Science and Society at Imperial College London

David Aaronovitch - Broadcaster, author of the Substack Notes from the Underground

Sam Lister - Political Editor of the Daily Express

