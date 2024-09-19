Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/09 | Watch Again

19 September 2024, 19:26

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/09 | Watch Again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
  • Theo Bertram - Former Number 10 Advisor to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown
  • Sir Craig Oliver - Former Downing Street Director of Communications
  • Enia Krivine - Senior director of FDD’s Israel Program and National Security Network
  • Sanjay Raja - Chief UK Economist for Deutsche Bank
  • Rami Mortada - Lebanese Ambassador to the UK
  • Lord Robert Winston - Professor of Science and Society at Imperial College London
  • David Aaronovitch - Broadcaster, author of the Substack Notes from the Underground
  • Sam Lister - Political Editor of the Daily Express

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

