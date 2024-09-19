Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
19 September 2024, 19:26
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/09 | Watch Again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
- Theo Bertram - Former Number 10 Advisor to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown
- Sir Craig Oliver - Former Downing Street Director of Communications
- Enia Krivine - Senior director of FDD’s Israel Program and National Security Network
- Sanjay Raja - Chief UK Economist for Deutsche Bank
- Rami Mortada - Lebanese Ambassador to the UK
- Lord Robert Winston - Professor of Science and Society at Imperial College London
- David Aaronovitch - Broadcaster, author of the Substack Notes from the Underground
- Sam Lister - Political Editor of the Daily Express
