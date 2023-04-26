Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

26 April 2023, 21:12

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch Again

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Stephen Kinnock - Shadow Minister for Immigration and Labour MP for Aberavon.
  • Bob Seely - Conservative MP for Isle of Wight.
  • Kathryn Mahoney - Global Spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency.
  • Stuart Lau - Europe-China correspondent at Politico Europe.
  • Freddie Hayward - Political Correspondent at The New Statesman.
  • Lord Karan Bilimoria - Vice President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), founder and chairman of Cobra Beer and a crossbench peer.
  • Danny Shaw - Policing and Criminal Justice Commentator.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

