Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again
26 April 2023, 21:12
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Stephen Kinnock - Shadow Minister for Immigration and Labour MP for Aberavon.
- Bob Seely - Conservative MP for Isle of Wight.
- Kathryn Mahoney - Global Spokesperson for the UN Refugee Agency.
- Stuart Lau - Europe-China correspondent at Politico Europe.
- Freddie Hayward - Political Correspondent at The New Statesman.
- Lord Karan Bilimoria - Vice President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), founder and chairman of Cobra Beer and a crossbench peer.
- Danny Shaw - Policing and Criminal Justice Commentator.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/