Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch Again

26 September 2024, 22:25

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 25/09/34

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Professor Sir Lawrence Freedman - Emeritus Professor of War Studies at King's College London
  • Seyed Mohammed Marandi - Professor at the University of Tehran
  • Alicia Kearns - Shadow Foreign Minister and Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford
  • Arun Advani - Research Fellow at IFS, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Warwick and a Commissioner at the Wealth Tax Commission
  • Marco Forgione - Director General at The Institute of Export and International Trade
  • Sanaa Seif - Sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, an imprisoned British-Egyptian woman
  • Nic Renison - Cumbrian upland farmer, from the Nature Friendly Farming Network
  • Will Guyatt - LBC's Tech Correspondent
  • Camilla Turner - Political Editor of the Sunday Telegraph
  • Kevin Schofield - Political Editor of the Huff Post UK

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.

Family pays tribute to 'deeply loved' boy with 'a joyful spirit' after Woolwich stabbing - as two more teens arrested
Artem Chigvintsev

Ex-Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence after domestic violence charges dropped

Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
A cyber attack has hit public wifi at some of the biggest railways stations in the UK

Man arrested after Britain's biggest train stations hit by cyber attack as passengers shown terrorism message
A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure

Devastating final words 'second mum' told woman, 33, before she died from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK
Charlie Mullins (l) who has put his home on the market ahead of the budget

'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins says he left country due to Labour 'letting in all the illegals'
Baroness Warsi

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi steps down from 'hypocritical' Conservatives as she claims party has moved 'too far right'
More flooding is set to hit the UK after a week of heavy rain

More flood misery as thunderstorms and rain continue to sweep England - and now tornadoes on the way too
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Chris Whitty

Chris Whitty admits 'some may say we overstated risk of Covid to public' at start of pandemic

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

4 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile