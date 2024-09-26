Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 25/09/34

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Professor Sir Lawrence Freedman - Emeritus Professor of War Studies at King's College London

Seyed Mohammed Marandi - Professor at the University of Tehran

Alicia Kearns - Shadow Foreign Minister and Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford

Arun Advani - Research Fellow at IFS, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Warwick and a Commissioner at the Wealth Tax Commission

Marco Forgione - Director General at The Institute of Export and International Trade

Sanaa Seif - Sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, an imprisoned British-Egyptian woman

Nic Renison - Cumbrian upland farmer, from the Nature Friendly Farming Network

Will Guyatt - LBC's Tech Correspondent

Camilla Turner - Political Editor of the Sunday Telegraph

Kevin Schofield - Political Editor of the Huff Post UK

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm