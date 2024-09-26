Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Professor Sir Lawrence Freedman - Emeritus Professor of War Studies at King's College London
- Seyed Mohammed Marandi - Professor at the University of Tehran
- Alicia Kearns - Shadow Foreign Minister and Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford
- Arun Advani - Research Fellow at IFS, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Warwick and a Commissioner at the Wealth Tax Commission
- Marco Forgione - Director General at The Institute of Export and International Trade
- Sanaa Seif - Sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, an imprisoned British-Egyptian woman
- Nic Renison - Cumbrian upland farmer, from the Nature Friendly Farming Network
- Will Guyatt - LBC's Tech Correspondent
- Camilla Turner - Political Editor of the Sunday Telegraph
- Kevin Schofield - Political Editor of the Huff Post UK
