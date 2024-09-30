Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/09 | Watch Again

30 September 2024, 19:13

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andrew Mitchell - Shadow Foreign Secretary for the Conservative party and former Deputy Foreign Secretary
  • Jeffrey Feltman - Former under-secretary-general for political affairs at the United Nations and Former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Dr Akshat Rathi - Senior Reporter for climate, Bloomberg Green, author of Climate Capitalism.
  • Councillor Rob Jones - Leader of the Labour group of the Neath Port Talbot Council
  • Nicole Still - Programme Manager for Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Tim Sharp - Senior Employment Rights Policy Officer at the Trades Union Congress
  • Chris Hadfield - Canadian retired astronaut andFormer commander of the International Space Station

