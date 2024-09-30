Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/09 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr 30/09 | Watch Again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Andrew Mitchell - Shadow Foreign Secretary for the Conservative party and former Deputy Foreign Secretary

Jeffrey Feltman - Former under-secretary-general for political affairs at the United Nations and Former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Dr Akshat Rathi - Senior Reporter for climate, Bloomberg Green, author of Climate Capitalism.

Councillor Rob Jones - Leader of the Labour group of the Neath Port Talbot Council

Nicole Still - Programme Manager for Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Tim Sharp - Senior Employment Rights Policy Officer at the Trades Union Congress

Chris Hadfield - Canadian retired astronaut andFormer commander of the International Space Station

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm