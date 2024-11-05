Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/11 | Watch again

5 November 2024, 20:09

Tonight With Andrew Marr 5/11 | Watch again

By Harriet Tolson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Kathy Frankovic - Former Director of CBS News Poll and YouGov election consultant, based in New York
  • Rusty Bowers - Former Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives who was a witness on a central charge of a Trump Indictment and was awarded a Presidential Medal for defying Donald Trump's attempts to make him throw the election result in 2020
  • Sergei Markov - Former Advisor to President Putin, Director of the Institute for Political Studies
  • Mujtaba Rahman - Managing Director for Europe at the Eurasia Group
  • Dr Yu Jie - Senior research fellow on China in the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House and advisor to FTSE 100 corporates on China’s political landscape
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Dan Neidle - Founder of Tax Policy Associates Ltd. and Tax Lawyer
  • Luke Tryl - Executive Director of More in Common
  • Merav Michaeli - Former Leader of the Israeli Labour Party
  • Anshel Pfeffer - Israel correspondent for The Economist
  • Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent

