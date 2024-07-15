Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Jake Richards – Labour MP for Rother Valley

Danny Kruger – Conservative MP for East Wiltshire

Emma Revell – Director of External Affairs at the Centre for Policy Studies

Lizzie Dearden – home affairs and security journalist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.