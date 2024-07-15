Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/07 | Watch Again

15 July 2024, 21:19

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Jake Richards – Labour MP for Rother Valley
  • Danny Kruger – Conservative MP for East Wiltshire
  • Emma Revell – Director of External Affairs at the Centre for Policy Studies
  • Lizzie Dearden – home affairs and security journalist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm.

