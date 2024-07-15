Richard Spurr 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/07 | Watch Again
15 July 2024, 21:19
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Jake Richards – Labour MP for Rother Valley
- Danny Kruger – Conservative MP for East Wiltshire
- Emma Revell – Director of External Affairs at the Centre for Policy Studies
- Lizzie Dearden – home affairs and security journalist
