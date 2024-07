Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/07 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 16/07

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Lord David Willetts - Conservative peer - who was a Universities Minister in the Coalition government

Claire Hanna - SDLP MP for Belfast South and Mid Down

Camilla Turner - Political Editor of the Sunday Telegraph

Oliver Kamm - Journalist and writer - who is also a former investment banker

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.