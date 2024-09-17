Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/09 | Watch Again

17 September 2024, 21:31

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/09 | Watch again

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness Margaret Hodge – Labour peer, former Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Industry and the Regions, and Work, Children and Universities, and former Labour MP for Barking
  • Theresa Villiers – former Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland and Transport, and former Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet
  • Guto Harri – former Downing Street Director of Communications to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
  • Jovan Owusu-Nepaul – Labour activist

