Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/11 | Watch again
25 November 2024, 21:31
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Alex Sobel – Labour and Co-operative MP for Leeds Central and Headingley
- Andrew Mitchell – Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield and former Shadow Home Secretary
- Peter Tatchell – Human Rights and LGBTI+ campaigner, and Director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation
- Annabel Denham – Deputy Comment Editor of the Telegraph
