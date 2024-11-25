Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/11 | Watch again

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Alex Sobel – Labour and Co-operative MP for Leeds Central and Headingley

Andrew Mitchell – Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield and former Shadow Home Secretary

Peter Tatchell – Human Rights and LGBTI+ campaigner, and Director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation

Annabel Denham – Deputy Comment Editor of the Telegraph

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.