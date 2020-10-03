Man charged with murder of pair found shot dead in car

3 October 2020, 13:25

William Henry (R), 31, and 29-year-old Brian McIntosh (L) were discovered on Wednesday.
William Henry (R), 31, and 29-year-old Brian McIntosh (L) were discovered on Wednesday. Picture: West Midlands Police

A man has been charged with the murders of two men who were found shot dead in a car in Dudley.

Jonathan Houseman, 32, from Stourbridge, was arrested after William Henry, 31, and 29-year-old Brian McIntosh were discovered on Wednesday.

It is believed they were killed at the industrial site in Brierley Hill, shortly after 1pm. Their bodies were then discovered just before 3.30pm the same day.

Both men were described as loving fathers, whose families are having to come to terms with what has happened.

William's devastated family said their lives have "ended" because of the "gratuitous violence".

They added: “Will was a much-loved dad, son, brother, uncle, partner and friend. He was loving and caring and always thought of others before himself. He was the light of our lives, his death has left a huge void in our lives.

William&squot;s devastated family said their lives have "ended" because of the "gratuitous violence"
William's devastated family said their lives have "ended" because of the "gratuitous violence". Picture: West Midlands Police

"We would like to express our thanks to the kind words and love shown from extended family and friends."

Brian’s family said: “Brian was a much-loved son, a devoted partner and a doting father to his two sons. 

"He was a loving brother to his three sisters and three brothers. He was loved dearly by his whole family nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles and cousins.

"There will be a big hole left in all of our hearts.  As a family we are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

The vehicle was parked outside units on Moor Street when it was found and has since been sealed off for forensic investigations.

Brian’s family said: “Brian was a much-loved son, a devoted partner and a doting father to his two sons"
Brian’s family said: “Brian was a much-loved son, a devoted partner and a doting father to his two sons". Picture: West Midlands Police

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro, from our homicide team, said: “The death of these two young men is very sad and my thoughts are with their families and friends, who are devastated by what has happened.

“I’m aware the wider community are also shocked and saddened by the events of Wednesday and we’re doing all we can to work out what happened.

“I continue to appeal to anyone with information about what happened, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at our website or call 101 quoting log 3204 from 30 Sept.

