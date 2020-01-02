Global Awards 2020 - Vote now for your favourites

Global Awards 2020. Picture: Global

We are proud to announce the Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for a third consecutive year!

You can decide who will be picking up the prestigious trophies on the night. The full list of categories is on Global Player right now with Ed Sheeran, P!nk and Coldplay - just some of the names nominated.

There is also the LBC Award - for the Best News Moment or Interview as suggested by the listeners of LBC.

Last year, it was won by Steve Allen for reaching an incredible 40 years on LBC. The year before it was the emergency services for their response to the Grenfell Tower fire and terror attacks in the UK.

So who deserves to win this year? Tell us why your nominated person or group should win the much-coveted award.

Steve Allen clutches his prestigious Global Award. Picture: PA

James O'Brien's Full Disclosure has been nominated in the brand-new category of Best Podcast, along with a number of other excellent shows, including David Walliams' Marvellous Musical Podcast and From The Heart with Floella Benjamin.

Stars nominated in the longlists include Ed Sheeran, Aitch, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid, Young T and Bugsey, Billie Eilish, Stereophonics, Sam Fender, Jade Bird, Gareth Malone, Sir Karl Jenkins, Dave and Dua Lipa.

Ed Sheeran leads the charge with the greatest number of nominations at six, closely followed by Aitch with five. Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Young T and Bugsey, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid and Mabel all have four to their names.

All Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 5th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.

The public and a panel of industry experts will vote for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories.

See all the nominees and vote now at vote.global.com or by downloading Global’s world class entertainment hub - the Global Player app - and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu.