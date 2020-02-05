Global Awards: Nominations revealed for 2020 show
5 February 2020, 09:03
Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.
The public and a panel of industry experts voted for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories to create the shortlist.
The awards bring together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment across a wide range of genres. The categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.
After a huge year, 23-year-old Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi joins one of the biggest selling artists on the planet, Ed Sheeran in receiving the most Global Awards nominations. The pair go head to head in four categories, Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song of 2019.
The public voted in the brand-new Best Podcast category, shortlisting podcasts from Ed Gamble & James Acaster (Off Menu), Rosie and Chris Ramsey (Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed), Chris Moyles (The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X), as well My Dad Wrote A Porno and YouTuber News.
The public vote reopens today, and the winners will be crowned in front of stars and fans of music, news and entertainment alike on Thursday March 5th 2020.
Fans can vote for the winners now at vote.global.com or by downloading Global’s world class entertainment hub - the Global Player app - and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu.
Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk are available now from global.com priced at £49.99 (plus booking fees).
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2020 WITH VERY.CO.UK SHORTLIST NOMINEES
BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)
Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
BEST MALE (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
Camila Cabello
BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Off Menu
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
Dua Lipa
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
MILOŠ
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)
Stormzy
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
BEST INDIE ACT (category judged by committee)
Stereophonics
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
BEST POP (category judged by committee)
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Tones & I
Rita Ora
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Lewis Capaldi
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO
(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.
P!nk - Walk Me Home
Harry Styles - Lights Up
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
RISING STAR (category judged by committee)
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Aitch
Lizzo
THE LBC AWARD
This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.
MOST PLAYED SONG
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk