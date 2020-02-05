Global Awards: Nominations revealed for 2020 show

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

The public and a panel of industry experts voted for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories to create the shortlist.

The awards bring together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment across a wide range of genres. The categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.

After a huge year, 23-year-old Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi joins one of the biggest selling artists on the planet, Ed Sheeran in receiving the most Global Awards nominations. The pair go head to head in four categories, Best Male, Best British Act, Best Mass Appeal Artist and Best Song of 2019.

The public voted in the brand-new Best Podcast category, shortlisting podcasts from Ed Gamble & James Acaster (Off Menu), Rosie and Chris Ramsey (Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed), Chris Moyles (The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X), as well My Dad Wrote A Porno and YouTuber News.

The public vote reopens today, and the winners will be crowned in front of stars and fans of music, news and entertainment alike on Thursday March 5th 2020.

Fans can vote for the winners now at vote.global.com or by downloading Global’s world class entertainment hub - the Global Player app - and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu.

Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk are available now from global.com priced at £49.99 (plus booking fees).

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2020 WITH VERY.CO.UK SHORTLIST NOMINEES

BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)

Jonas Brothers

Stereophonics

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

BEST MALE (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Harry Styles

BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lizzo

Camila Cabello

BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Off Menu

YouTuber News

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Stormzy

Dua Lipa

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

MILOŠ

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Russell Watson

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B (category judged by public vote)

Stormzy

Post Malone

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

BEST INDIE ACT (category judged by committee)

Stereophonics

Sam Fender

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine

BEST POP (category judged by committee)

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Tones & I

Rita Ora

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Tom Walker

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO

(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.

P!nk - Walk Me Home

Harry Styles - Lights Up

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Tones & I – Dance Monkey

Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

RISING STAR (category judged by committee)

Young T & Bugsey

Lauv

Tones & I

Aitch

Lizzo

THE LBC AWARD

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.

MOST PLAYED SONG

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk