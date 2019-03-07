The Global Awards 2019: All Of The Highlights

Lang Lang performing at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA IMAGES

The winners of The Global Awards 2019, with Very.co.uk, were crowned at a star-studded ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Thursday night.

LBC came together with our sister stations at Global - Smooth, Classic FM, Gold, Capital, Capital Xtra, Heart and Radio X to celebrate the very best of music and entertainment.

Our very own Steve Allen was one of the winners at the ceremony after listeners picked him to win The LBC Award.

And following an epic night of music and entertainment, these are the moments you need to watch.

Steve Allen Almost In Tears As He Scoops Up The LBC Award

After 40 years on-air, legendary presenter Steve Allen wins the LBC Award - and his acceptance speech was very emotional.

Steve Allen wins the LBC award. Picture: PA IMAGES

Teenager Joshua Hill Wins Very Award After Overcoming Personal Challenge

19-year-old Joshua picked up the brand-new Very Award with Very.co.uk which celebrates someone who’s overcome a personal challenge.

Joshua Hill wins The Very Award. Picture: PA IMAGES

Pianist Lang Lang’s Performance Will Give You Goosebumps

World renowned pianist Lang Lang's live performance of "Fur Elise" was out of this world.

Lang Lang performing at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA IMAGES

Martin Kemp Reveals How George Michael Was A Third Wheel On His First Date With Shirlie

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Kemp revealed how the legendary George Michael had been a third wheel on their very first date.

The Kemp family arrive at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA IMAGES

Steve Allen Has To Phone A Friend After Winning At The Global Awards

Steve Allen had to phone a random friend from his contacts list and tell them he had just won at The Global Awards… and it was very funny