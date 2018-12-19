The Global Awards Returns In 2019

The Global Awards 2019. Picture: Global

Following a hugely successful inaugural year in 2018, we are proud to announce the return of The Global Awards with Very.co.uk.

You can now vote for your favourite artists and celebrities along with a panel of industry experts across a host of popular categories.

To vote simply download the Global Player app or visit https://vote.global.com.

All Global’s radio stations including LBC, Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 7th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

Stars nominated in the longlists include Lady Gaga, Drake, Cardi B, Post Malone, Jess Glynne, Cheryl, Mark Ronson, Yo-Yo Ma, Calvin Harris, Anne-Marie, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Arctic Monkeys, Tom Grennan, Florence + the Machine, Sir Simon Rattle and John Williams.

Homegrown breakthrough talent is also celebrated in the longlist with South London rapper Dave receiving four nominations and Gerry Cinnamon, Freya Ridings, Hardy Caprio and Jade Bird longlisted in two categories each.

Some of the world’s greatest artists will take to the stage to perform for fans and stars alike at the ceremony including the world’s biggest girl band (and triple winners at the inaugural Global Awards) Little Mix, the inimitable superstar pianist Lang Lang, and two of the most successful British acts of recent years - Blossoms and Anne-Marie.

So, which stars and songs did you fall in love with in 2018? We want to know!