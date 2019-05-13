Nigel Farage Confirms He Will Stand As An MP At Next General Election

Nigel Farage has confirmed he will stand as an MP for the eighth time at the next general election, telling LBC: “It’s a duty”.

The Brexit Party leader said he would also be prepared to do a deal "with the devil", including a Conservative leader, if it meant Britain left the EU on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms.

Speaking during an exclusive LBC Q&A live stream from Pontefract, West Yorkshire on Monday, he told Theo Usherwood: “I’m going to have to [stand] of course.

Nigel Farage confirmed he would stand as an MP in the next general election. Picture: LBC

“It’s a duty, it’s a duty, it’s a duty.

“We cannot ever allow again a great democratic exercise like this to be railroaded aside by career politicians of the Labour and Tory parties.”

Asked whether he'd be prepared to do a deal with the Conservatives if elected, he continued: "If we can save £39bn, come out of the Customs Union, come out of the Single Market, come out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and be a genuinely independent, self-governing democracy that can choose its own future, I’d do a deal with the devil to get that.”

With just over a week to go until Britain votes in the EU elections, Mr Farage said it was a chance for something "really special" to happen.

"If we win this, we can demand that representatives of the Brexit Party have a say in the next stage of this process, because that would be democracy," he added.