Northern Ireland minister orders halt to agri-food checks at ports required by Brexit deal

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Sophie Barnett

Northern Ireland has ordered a halt to Brexit agri-food checks at the nation's ports under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots said he had received legal advice which stated that he could order a halt to Northern Ireland Protocol checks.

Speaking at Stormont, Mr Poots said: "I have taken legal advice in relation to my position from senior counsel. Earlier today I received that legal advice.

"It stated that at present there is presently no Executive approval for SPS checks. The implementation of SPS checks requires Executive approval.

"A decision to initiate or continue such checks could not be validly taken in the absence of Executive approval.

"The advice concluded that I can direct the checks to cease in the absence of Executive approval.

"I have now issued a formal instruction to my permanent secretary to halt all checks that were not in place on December 31 2020 from midnight tonight.

"I will prepare a paper for Executive consideration in the near future to seek agreement on a way forward."

This story is being updated.