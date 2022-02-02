PM faces 'over 12k fines for party breaches' as Tory MP Tobias Ellwood demands he quit

2 February 2022, 10:13 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 12:26

Tobias Ellwood said this morning he was submitting a letter of no confidence
Tobias Ellwood said this morning he was submitting a letter of no confidence. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson could face up to £12,000 in fines for lockdown parties as Tobias Ellwood has become the latest Conservative MP to submit a letter of no confidence in the PM.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is now believed to have been present for at least six of the gatherings being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

Under Covid regulations, the fines issued for fixed penalty notices double which each subsequent one given.

The first fine could range from £60 to £200, according to human rights barrister Adam Wagner, depending on when it took place during the pandemic.

Mr Wagner calculated that, if that fine is assumed to be £100, then the following fines would be £200, £400, £800, £1,600 and £3,200 and £6,400.

This would result in the PM facing £12,300 in fines.

READ MORE: Boris had 'prosecco-fuelled' party in lockdown but refuses to say he'll quit if fined

READ MORE: 'Incriminating' photos exist of Boris Johnson at No10 parties, Dominic Cummings says

It comes as Mr Johnson said he would own up if he was fined, adding he did not "believe it would be a secret very long", but refused to say if he would quit.

In an interview with The Sun he denied swerving tough questions, insisting that he could not give "commentary" on the inquiry into parties "until the process concludes".

The Independent reported that the Lib Dems are today tabling a bill to force Mr Johnson to admit to any fines he receives.

The Ministerial Disclosure Bill being tabled by Alistair Carmichael would force by law any government minister issued with a fixed penalty notice to make it public.

Senior Tory Mr Elwood revealed on Wednesday morning that Mr Johnson had lost his support and confirmed he would be submitting a letter to the 1922 Committee.

He is one of several Conservative backbenchers who have lost patience in the PM following this week's partial publication of Sue Gray's report.

He said it was "horrible" for MPs to have to "continuously... defend this to the British public".

The former minister and MP for Bournemouth East mentioned Mr Johnson's decision to accuse Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

The PM made the claim while responding to questions on Ms Gray's report in the House of Commons, despite no evidence to support it.

Since then it has been widely criticised, including by victims of Savile.

Mr Ellwood said: "I mean who advised the Prime Minister to say this? We're better than this, we must seek to improve our standards and rise above where we are today."

He said it was time for Mr Johnson to "take a grip of this" and called for the PM himself to call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the 54 letter threshold to be reached.

"It's time to resolve this completely so the party can get back to governing," he said.

Mr Ellwood's intervention came after the Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson was seen heading up to his Downing Street flat on the night it hosted a gathering being investigated by the Met.

New reports have also revealed that he spoke at two more leaving dos at the centre of inquiries.

It also comes after MP Peter Aldous confirmed on Tuesday that, "after a great deal of soul-searching", he too would be submitting a letter.

He tweeted: "I have never taken such action before and had hoped that I would not be put in such an invidious position. Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the Government and the Conservative Party."

Senior official Ms Gray said she had found "failures of leadership and judgment" as gatherings were held while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021. 

She revealed in her report that of the 16 alleged gatherings she had deemed necessary to investigate, at least 12 linked to government properties in Downing Street and Whitehall were being investigated by the police. 

She was unable to publish her full findings because of the Met inquiry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

Watch live: Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

The Duchess of Cambridge joined an England rugby training session at Twickenham

"I've got my kit on": The Queen passes Harry’s rugby patronages to Kate

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail

Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest on suspicion of rape and assault

Rachael Loftus is facing a cladding bill for her flat that is worth more than the property itself

Cladding crisis: 'My cladding bill is worth more than my flat,' says health professional

Aerial footage shows the moment the double murderer was caught by police after a manhunt

Aerial video shows dramatic moment police catch 'evil' double murderer after manhunt

Simon Cowell has just wrapped filming on Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell 'lucky to be alive' after second e-bike accident in 18 months

Sir Keir Starmer said the Tories were hitting the public with stealth taxes

Starmer accuses PM of ‘gaslighting’ the public over cost of living crisis

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could be made available over the counter

Hormone replacement therapy set to be made available over the counter for first time

The presenter has been suspended for two weeks

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from presenter role after 'wrong and hurtful' Holocaust comments

Michael Gove spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Levelling up: Michael Gove sets out plan to end illiteracy by 2030

Exclusive
Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, a mother-of-two, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman 'would do it all again', says lawyer

Boris went to 'prosecco-fuelled' party in lockdown but refuse to say he'll quit if fined by Met

Boris had 'prosecco-fuelled' party in lockdown but refuses to say he'll quit if fined

Cressida Dick has come under fire again after another damning report on the conduct of Met officers emerged

Police culture of rape threats and racist abuse not just in the Met, watchdog chief warns

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's former chief aide, said photos exist of the Prime Minister at Downing St parties being probed by the Met.

'Incriminating' photos exist of Boris Johnson at No10 parties, Dominic Cummings says

Firefighters are tackling a huge fire near Acton Town Tube station.

Travel chaos for commuters in wake of massive fire at Acton Town station

A victim of Jimmy Savile has spoken out against Boris Johnson's remarks in the Commons.

'How dare he?': Jimmy Savile victim tells LBC she was furious over Boris remarks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migration

Turkey: Frozen bodies of 12 migrants found at Greek border

Iran State TV Hack

Iranian state TV streaming site targeted with dissident message
Beijing Olympics Lunar New Year

Covid situation ‘safe’ ahead of Winter Olympics, says Beijing
A damaged area in Nuku'alofa, Tonga following the volcanic eruption near the Pacific archipelago

Lockdown for Tonga after Covid-19 infections reach disaster-hit nation
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim attends concert glorifying his power

Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

Rescuers

Landslides kill at least 24 as heavy rain hits Ecuadorian capital
Guinea Bissau Crisis

Guinea-Bissau president says ‘attack on democracy’ thwarted

Russian media has mocked Boris over the partygate scandal

'Even children are laughing at him': Boris mocked by Russia as tensions rise over Ukraine
Matthew Willson death

US police offer reward over stray-bullet death of British astrophysicist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report
Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons
Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy
Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'
It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC
Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police