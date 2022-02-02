PM faces 'over 12k fines for party breaches' as Tory MP Tobias Ellwood demands he quit

Tobias Ellwood said this morning he was submitting a letter of no confidence. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson could face up to £12,000 in fines for lockdown parties as Tobias Ellwood has become the latest Conservative MP to submit a letter of no confidence in the PM.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is now believed to have been present for at least six of the gatherings being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

Under Covid regulations, the fines issued for fixed penalty notices double which each subsequent one given.

The first fine could range from £60 to £200, according to human rights barrister Adam Wagner, depending on when it took place during the pandemic.

Mr Wagner calculated that, if that fine is assumed to be £100, then the following fines would be £200, £400, £800, £1,600 and £3,200 and £6,400.

This would result in the PM facing £12,300 in fines.

READ MORE: Boris had 'prosecco-fuelled' party in lockdown but refuses to say he'll quit if fined

READ MORE: 'Incriminating' photos exist of Boris Johnson at No10 parties, Dominic Cummings says

It comes as Mr Johnson said he would own up if he was fined, adding he did not "believe it would be a secret very long", but refused to say if he would quit.

In an interview with The Sun he denied swerving tough questions, insisting that he could not give "commentary" on the inquiry into parties "until the process concludes".

The Independent reported that the Lib Dems are today tabling a bill to force Mr Johnson to admit to any fines he receives.

The Ministerial Disclosure Bill being tabled by Alistair Carmichael would force by law any government minister issued with a fixed penalty notice to make it public.

Senior Tory Mr Elwood revealed on Wednesday morning that Mr Johnson had lost his support and confirmed he would be submitting a letter to the 1922 Committee.

He is one of several Conservative backbenchers who have lost patience in the PM following this week's partial publication of Sue Gray's report.

He said it was "horrible" for MPs to have to "continuously... defend this to the British public".

The former minister and MP for Bournemouth East mentioned Mr Johnson's decision to accuse Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

The PM made the claim while responding to questions on Ms Gray's report in the House of Commons, despite no evidence to support it.

Since then it has been widely criticised, including by victims of Savile.

Mr Ellwood said: "I mean who advised the Prime Minister to say this? We're better than this, we must seek to improve our standards and rise above where we are today."

He said it was time for Mr Johnson to "take a grip of this" and called for the PM himself to call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the 54 letter threshold to be reached.

"It's time to resolve this completely so the party can get back to governing," he said.

Mr Ellwood's intervention came after the Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson was seen heading up to his Downing Street flat on the night it hosted a gathering being investigated by the Met.

New reports have also revealed that he spoke at two more leaving dos at the centre of inquiries.

It also comes after MP Peter Aldous confirmed on Tuesday that, "after a great deal of soul-searching", he too would be submitting a letter.

He tweeted: "I have never taken such action before and had hoped that I would not be put in such an invidious position. Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the Government and the Conservative Party."

Senior official Ms Gray said she had found "failures of leadership and judgment" as gatherings were held while England was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

She revealed in her report that of the 16 alleged gatherings she had deemed necessary to investigate, at least 12 linked to government properties in Downing Street and Whitehall were being investigated by the police.

She was unable to publish her full findings because of the Met inquiry.