Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'

10 January 2022, 15:36 | Updated: 10 January 2022, 15:45

By Sam Sholli

This Shelagh Fogarty caller speaks of facing bankruptcy amid the cladding crisis and tells LBC he's "fighting it every single day on credit cards".

34-year-old Elliot in Newham gave his perspective to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, after Housing Secretary Michael Gove has admitted that he does not know exactly many unsafe buildings there are due to the cladding crisis.

Elliot told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that he's "living in a major development in London with a major developer".

"And we have those fire breaks and the missing cavities - and nobody is doing anything," he said.

Elliot recalled putting the place up for sale and being told his "property is worth nothing and that [he] can't do anything".

He continued: "And I'm now stuck here. My contract did end. I'm now in another contract. But I'm not earning the money that I was previously.

"And now I'm facing bankruptcy now, today. I'm fighting it every single day on credit cards, trying to live my life every day."

He later expressed his view that he's at a point where he thinks that, for him and his wife, "the way out...with some peace and tranquility is bankruptcy".

