Michael Gove admits not knowing how many buildings are affected by the cladding crisis

10 January 2022, 10:13 | Updated: 10 January 2022, 10:16

By Emma Soteriou

Michael Gove has admitting that he does not know how many dangerous buildings there are due to the cladding crisis, after announcing plans to force developers to bear the brunt of costs.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Gove confessed that the Government did not know how many buildings were affected by the cladding crisis.

He said that they relied on building owners coming forward to say their buildings needed work, suggesting thousands were impacted.

"We can't be absolutely precise about the exact number in the scope," Mr Gove said.

"That is one of the things that I hope we can do in conversation with owners and with developers at the moment."

He went on to say: "We know we're talking about just over 100,000 flats in the scope."

It comes as it was announced that developers will need to produce a £4 billion plan to tackle the crisis by early March or risk the introduction of a new law.

Leaseholders in buildings between 11m and 18m tall will no longer be forced to take out loans to fund the remediation work, as a result of developers instead being charged.

Potential action against developers will include: restricting access to Government funding and future procurements, the use of planning powers, and pursuing firms through the courts.

Mr Gove also said that "in almost every case" buildings between zero and 11 metres high would be "safe in fire terms".

He added: "It's important - and one of the reasons why I've been talking to the national fire chief council and others - that we, as quickly and authoritatively as possible, make sure that we can provide people with confidence.

"There is also a new handy guide that we're producing today which will enable any surveyors or any appropriate professional to conduct an audit of a building in order to assess whether or not it is safe in fire safety terms."

The Housing Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

