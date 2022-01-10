Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Full programme of events unveiled

The Queen pictured in October last year, a Diamond Jubilee street party and the winning design for the Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The full programme of events marking this year’s Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace, culminating in a four-day bank holiday weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Street parties, a concert featuring some of the world's biggest stars and a chance to see the Queen's homes up close are all included in the programme to mark 70 years on the throne.

It is not clear which events she will attend or take part in.

The 95-year-old monarch was ordered to rest by doctors in October following an overnight hospital stay for unspecified preliminary investigations.

READ MORE: Royal Mint unveils commemorative 50p coin head of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

READ MORE: Pubs could stay open until 1am to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The bulk of the Jubilee duties are thought likely to be given to the rest of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen usually spends the anniversary of her accession privately at Sandringham.

Here are all of the events taking place:

Platinum Pudding Competition

Official celebrations will begin on Monday when Fortnum & Mason launches the Platinum Pudding Competition to find a dish to dedicate to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Recipes will be judged by an expert panel including Dame Mary Berry.

It is hoped it will serve as a long-lasting reminder, alongside the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, which will continue to plant new trees to present to her at the end of the year.

Platinum Jubilee Celebration

From May 12 to 15, more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers are expected to take part in a 90-minute show in the grounds of Windsor Castle, taking the audience through history from Elizabeth I to the present day.

Bank Holiday

More ceremonies are to take place from Thursday June 2, the first day of the special four-day bank holiday, when the Queen's Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) will take place in Horse Guards Parade.

The colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and over 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division who will put on a display.

Sandringham and Balmoral will also be open for residents and visitors to enjoy the celebrations across the bank holiday.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons

Also on June 2, the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together at the same time to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee.

The principal beacon will also be lit in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Service of Thanksgiving

On Friday June 3, a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral.

READ MORE: Kate at 40: Duchess of Cambridge shares striking portraits as she marks milestone birthday

Platinum Party at the Palace

This will be followed by the star-studded Platinum Party At The Palace on Saturday June 4.

Performers are yet to be named but it is being billed as bringing together some of the world's biggest names in entertainment.

The Buckingham Palace concert will celebrate the most significant moments from the Queen's reign.

Big Jubilee Lunch

Street parties are being planned across the UK and neighbours are expected to join together for food and fun to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, June 5.

It will mark the end of the bank holiday break.

Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will tell the story of the Queen's reign through a pageant which will see a "river of hope" - made up of 200 silk flags - make its way through The Mall, appearing like a moving river.

Schoolchildren across the country have been invited to create a picture of their hopes for the planet over the next 70 years, and some of their designs will be put on to the flags.

The Royal Collection Trust

Three displays marking the Queen's accession to the throne, the Coronation and Jubilees will be put on at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.