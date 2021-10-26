Breaking News

Queen carries out first official duties since doctors ordered her to rest

The Queen has carried out her first official duties since being told to rest. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen has carried out her first official engagement since being ordered to rest by doctors.

The monarch carried out virtual audiences at Windsor Castle, days after spending the night in hospital.

It was the first time she has been since a global investment summit on October 19.

Recently, she had to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland and was told to rest.

The Queen was seen smiling during Tuesday's audiences, and she wore a yellow dress and three-strand pearl necklace.

She greeted the ambassador from South Korea, Gunn Kim.

The monarch, who has been pictured recently using a walking stick, is due to visit Scotland next week as part of the Cop26 climate talks, which will also involve Prince Charles and Prince William.

She is still listed as attending a reception on November 1, the latest in her busy schedule of engagements this autumn.

The Queen, who is a devout Christian, had to miss a church service at Windsor on Sunday, with sources briefing the Sunday Times that she was "knackered".