Queen spent night in hospital after having to cancel trip, Buckingham Palace says

The Queen spent the night in hospital for checks, Buckingham Palace said. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital after cancelling her trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

A spokesperson said she was taken in for "preliminary investigations" but was back at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

It is understood the overnight stay at King Edward VII hospital was for practical reasons and the royal was back at her desk by the afternoon.

She has since been undertaking light duties.

The spokesperson said: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

The trip was expected to be a short stay so it was not announced at the time, it is understood.

The move is believed to have also been driven by a desire to protect the royal's medical privacy, and doctors are thought to have been taking a cautious approach.

The Queen, 95, was advised not to travel to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The suggestion came after a packed scheduled for the monarch since her return from Balmoral earlier in October.

In the past couple of weeks, she has also met Canadian troops, delivered a speech at the Welsh Senedd, visited the races at Ascot, held a virtual audience with the Governor-General of New Zealand, among other engagements.

She appeared in good spirits at an investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, and was said to be disappointed at having to cancel the Northern Ireland visit.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said earlier in the week: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

That came just days after the monarch was seen using a walking stick in public for the first time.

She was photographed with it as she attended a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion.