'Knackered' Queen misses church service after hospital stay

The Queen is said to be "knackered". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The "knackered" Queen had to miss a church service on Sunday, days after she left hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch had spent the night at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday for overnight tests.

The 95-year-old also cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and it is yet to be revealed if she will definitely host a reception for world leaders at the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.

The Sun said the Queen, who has been following doctors' orders to rest, missed the Sunday service at Windsor's All Saints Chapel for the first time since she came back from her summer in Balmoral.

Read more: Queen spent night in hospital after having to cancel trip, Buckingham Palace says

Read more: 'They talk but don't do': Queen hits out at leaders for 'irritating' climate inaction

She is a devout Christian and regularly attends services.

The Sunday Times said the Queen has been described as "knackered" because of how busy she has been and her enjoyment of late night TV.

It is thought she could have worshipped by receiving private prayers on Sunday, using a tiny private chapel in Windsor Castle.

Increased focus has been applied to the Queen's health, with the monarch creating headlines when she was seen using a walking stick.

Buckingham Palace had kept her stay in hospital a secret until the Sun revealed what happened.

A spokesperson for the palace declined to comment on the news.