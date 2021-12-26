Pubs could stay open until 1am to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee next summer

26 December 2021, 12:10

Plans have been put forward to extend pub opening hours during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Plans have been put forward to extend pub opening hours during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Pubs, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open into the early hours over next year's bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The extended bank holiday weekend, which will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the monarch's reign, will take place from Thursday June 2 to Saturday June 4.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is seeking to extend licensing hours from the normal 11pm to 1am across the weekend, meaning venues across England and Wales could continue serving customers for an extra two hours.

The move to extend licensing hours will be subject to a month-long public consultation during which people can submit their views on the proposals.

Any issues raised by specific stakeholders including the police, licensing authorities and alcohol awareness groups will also be taken into consideration, the government said.

Past national events that have seen the government push back closing time have included the 2011 and 2018 royal weddings, the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, and the Fifa World Cup in 2014.

On February 6 next year, the Queen is set to become the first British sovereign to have been on the throne for seven decades.

Among the events planned for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are a live concert featuring some of the world's biggest stars, a service of thanksgiving and a day at the races.

On Sunday June 5, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also be staged in London featuring more than 5,000 people from across the UK and Commonwealth.

The event will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets, combining street arts, theatre, music and circus.

Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 allows Ms Patel to lay an order before Parliament to give permission for premises to stay open longer to mark occasions of exceptional significance.

Ms Patel said: "Her Majesty the Queen is an example to us all - she has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve throughout her remarkable reign.

"The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way.

"This extension will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty the Queen and mark her incredible service to our country."

