Watch: Queen delivers personal Christmas address following death of Prince Philip

By Will Taylor

The Queen is delivering her Christmas address after another difficult year - with the monarch set to deliver a personal tribute to Prince Philip.

It is her first end-of-year speech since her husband died.

She has spent Christmas at Windsor instead of travelling to Sandringham. Prince Charles and Camilla are spending the day with her.

The Queen will speak from 3pm. Watch the speech in the video player at the top of this article.