How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?

19 November 2020, 12:10

Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed. Picture: PA

The Oxford coronavirus vaccine has released promising phase 2 data but when can we expect phase 3 results? And what's the vaccine's storage temperature? Latest updates and news revealed.

The Oxford vaccine for coronavirus has started to release promising results just days after Pfizer and Moderna have shown the success rate of their RNA immunisations.

Currently releasing phase 2 findings of the Oxford vaccine trial, and working towards phase 3 results, the British public have many questions about their latest discoveries in a bid to help tackle the Covid pandemic.

So what is the latest in the Oxford vaccine trial results? How does the Oxford Covid vaccine work? And what’s the storage temperature?

Can pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

Here are all the latest results and facts around the Oxford vaccine:

The Oxford coronavirus vaccine has found promising results in the older age groups so far
The Oxford coronavirus vaccine has found promising results in the older age groups so far. Picture: PA

What are the latest Oxford vaccine results?

The latest update from the vaccine trial comes as phase 2 ends which has shown one of the groups most vulnerable to serious illness and death from Covid-19, could build immunity.

According to the researchers, volunteers in the trial demonstrated similar immune responses across all three age groups (18-55, 56-69, and 70 and over).

The study of 560 healthy adults - including 240 over the age of 70 - found the vaccine is better tolerated in older people compared with younger adults.

No serious adverse health events related to the vaccine were seen in the participants.

When will we get the Oxford vaccine phase 3 results?

There’s still lots of data to look into and test for phase 3 and the trials are currently ongoing.

Early efficacy readings are expected to be possible in the coming weeks.

Oxford University scientists are conducting phase 3 trials now
Oxford University scientists are conducting phase 3 trials now. Picture: PA

How does the Oxford vaccine work?

Both Pfizer and BioNTech have used RNA technology where as Oxford have taken a different approach to their vaccine.

Scientists have instead taken genes from the spike protein on the surface of a coronavirus cell. They then make them into a harmless virus to make the vaccine to inject a patient with.

Once in the human body, it will start producing the coronavirus spike protein, prompting the immune system to produce antibodies and activate T-cells to destroy Covid-19. This ensures the body has a defence for the next time it comes into contact with coronavirus.

What’s the Oxford vaccine storage temperature?

At the moment, the scientists haven’t detailed the storage temperature for their vaccine.

