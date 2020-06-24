Lockdown easing: Full list of what is re-opening on 4th July

By Adrian Sherling

Boris Johnson announced an easing of the lockdown rules in England to start on 4th July. Here is a full list of the businesses and services that will be re-opening.

After three months of lockdown, the Prime Minister revealed his plans to get the economy up-and-running again.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: "Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end."

These are the businesses that will re-start from 4th July.

A restaurant welcomes customers back after being closed for almost three months. Picture: PA

What will re-open in England on 4th July

Travel

Hotels

B&Bs

Holiday apartments

Cottages

Campsites

Caravan parks

Boarding houses

Food & drink

Bars

Pubs

Restaurants

Workplace canteens

Leisure

Cinemas

Bingo halls

Theatres and concert halls - but no live performances

Museums

Art galleries

Model villages

Indoor attractions, such as aquariums and zoos

Outdoor gyms

Playgrounds

Funfairs

Adventure parks

Amusement arcades

Indoor leisure centres

Community

Churches and other places of worship

Libraries

Community Centres

Social clubs

Services

Hair salons

Weddings for up to 30 people

What will not re-open

Schools for Year groups outside the ones already back

Nail salons

Tattoo parlours

Gyms

Swimming pools

Team sports, such as cricket and football

Live concerts and plays

West End shows

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify