Lockdown easing: Full list of what is re-opening on 4th July

24 June 2020, 08:16

By Adrian Sherling

Boris Johnson announced an easing of the lockdown rules in England to start on 4th July. Here is a full list of the businesses and services that will be re-opening.

After three months of lockdown, the Prime Minister revealed his plans to get the economy up-and-running again.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: "Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end."

These are the businesses that will re-start from 4th July.

A restaurant welcomes customers back after being closed for almost three months
What will re-open in England on 4th July

Travel
Hotels
B&Bs
Holiday apartments
Cottages
Campsites
Caravan parks
Boarding houses

Food & drink
Bars
Pubs
Restaurants
Workplace canteens

Leisure
Cinemas
Bingo halls
Theatres and concert halls - but no live performances
Museums
Art galleries
Model villages
Indoor attractions, such as aquariums and zoos
Outdoor gyms
Playgrounds
Funfairs
Adventure parks
Amusement arcades
Indoor leisure centres

Community
Churches and other places of worship
Libraries
Community Centres
Social clubs

Services
Hair salons
Weddings for up to 30 people

What will not re-open

Schools for Year groups outside the ones already back
Nail salons
Tattoo parlours
Gyms
Swimming pools
Team sports, such as cricket and football
Live concerts and plays
West End shows

Comments

