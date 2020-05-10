Coronavirus: Who can go to work in lockdown?

Boris Johnson confirmed small changes to working under lockdown in his new review. But who can go to work? And what are the new rules and guidelines?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on May 10 there would be small measures lifted during the coronavirus lockdown - unlimited exercise, sitting in parks and going back to work if completely necessary.

However, the latest work announcement has lead to a lot of confusion amongst the UK with the public asking should I go back to work? And who can go to work in lockdown?

Here’s what the new rules and guidelines are around work following Boris’s latest guidelines:

Who can go to work in lockdown?

Boris has now said you can return to work if it’s impossible for you to do so from home. This includes construction workers or manufacturing.

Key workers are still permitted to travel to work as usual.

Boris said: “So work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t work from home.”

What are the new rules for returning to work during coronavirus lockdown?

If you are returning to work, Boris has stressed the importance of doing so by car, walking or bicycle to help keep London Transport free and abiding the social distancing rules.

He also mentioned providing new guidance for employers to ensure the workplace remains safe.