Kirklees: 42 people charged with child sex offences after major police investigation

30 November 2021, 00:22 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 00:24

Some 39 men and three women have been charged with various offences.
Some 39 men and three women have been charged with various offences.

By Emma Soteriou

Some 42 people have been charged with child sex offences, following a major investigation from police.

Police charged 39 men and three women following the probe into child sex offences, spanning 20 years.

Those arrested were mainly from the Kirklees area and have been charged with various offences dating between 1995 and 2015, West Yorkshire Police said.

Charges include alleged offences committed against six girls aged under 16 at the time, with the majority in the Dewsbury and Batley areas.

Those charged, who are aged between 69 and 40, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

All but one of the men face at least one charge of rape.

Meanwhile, the women face charges relating to prostitution.

