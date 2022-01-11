Andrew Gosden disappearance: Two men arrested on suspicion of trafficking and kidnap

11 January 2022, 20:50

Two men were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Gosden
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Gosden. Picture: Missing People

By Megan Hinton

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of teenager Andrew Gosden, who went missing more than 14 years ago.

Andrew Gosden, who would be 28 now, disappeared on 14 September 2007, aged 14 when he boarded a train from Doncaster to London.

Today, South Yorkshire Police announced that two men were arrested in connection with the case, in London on Wednesday, December 8.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.

Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police have confirmed.

Andrew's case became one of the most high-profile missing person probes in the North after he emptied his bank account of about £200 and went to Doncaster station, where he bought a one-way ticket to London King's Cross.

His family and police believe he boarded a train at 9.35am, arriving at Kings Cross at 11.20am.

CCTV images captured at the station - and later released by South Yorkshire Police - made up the last known sighting of Andrew, with no further information about his movements corroborated by officers.

Speaking about the arrests, senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said: "Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation. We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.

"We have made numerous appeals over the years to find out where Andrew is and what happened to him when he disappeared. I would encourage anyone with any information they have not yet reported to come forward."

His family have staged a high profile campaign over the years to keep their son in the public eye and to help the families of other missing people.

A post on the campaign's Twitter feed, which referenced a local newspaper story on the arrests, said on Tuesday: "It is a difficult time for Andrew's family who currently know no more than what is written in the article.

"Police investigations will be ongoing for quite a while and we respectfully ask you to give them your support and consideration whilst this takes place."

