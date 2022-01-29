'It makes me furious': Family of Angel lynn hit out at ex boyfriend's sentence

Angel Lynn was found seriously injured after being kidnapped by her boyfriend. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Emma Soteriou

The family of teenager Angel Lynn, who was left brain damaged after her boyfriend kidnapped her, have said they are "furious" with the sentence he received.

Chay Bowskill, 20, was sentenced to a seven-and-a-half year jail term after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of a causing grievous bodily harm.

It comes after Angel Lynn, 19, was found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough at around 10.45am on September 17 2020, Leicestershire Police said.

Shocking video footage showed the moment Ms Lynn was forcibly picked up by Bowskill and taken into a silver Transit van, which was driven off at pace by a second man - Rocco Sansome - who was also later found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Police said Ms Lynn exited the vehicle at some point in the journey and she now requires "round the clock care" due to the injuries she suffered.

Following the sentencing, Ms Lynn's mother Nikki, 47, told The Sun: "This has wrecked Angel's life.

"She will never have a job or be a mum. She'll never hang out with her brothers, sisters or friends again."

She went on to say: "[Bowskill] will be out in less than three years. It makes me furious. What kind of message is that sending to monsters like him?

"He can be back out trying to wreck other women's lives while my daughter is trapped forever."

Her father Patrick, 53, added: "I'll never forgive him for what he has done.

"He has stolen everything from Angel and paid such a small price with that sentence."

Attorney General Suella Braverman has since confirmed that she received a request for Bowskill's jail term to be reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

She has 28 days to send the case to the Court of Appeal, where judges could decide to extend the sentence.