Police appeal and man arrested after woman missing in London since November 28

10 December 2021, 22:53 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 00:25

Petra Srncova has been missing for a week
Petra Srncova has been missing for a week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Daisy Stephens

Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who has been missing from south London for a week.

Petra Srncova, who lives in the Camberwell area, was reported missing on Friday December 3 by a concerned work colleague.

She was last seen leaving work on the evening of November 28 and is thought to have been wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack.

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said it has contacted Ms Srncova's family in her native Czech Republic, who have not heard from her.

Police added that they are growing increasingly concerned for Ms Srncova's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her, or has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

Harriet Harman, the MP for Camberwell and Peckham, has also called for the public's help in the search for Ms Srncova.

Ms Harman will put up posters near the missing woman's home on Saturday and hold a press call on the corner of Kimpton Road and Elmington Road.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland, from the Central South Command Unit which covers the Camberwell area, said: "Petra's disappearance is out of character and, of course, her family and friends are very worried.

"We are also growing increasingly concerned for Petra's welfare and have officers working hard to try and find her.

"If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS037753.

