"Beyond Low": £2,000 Of Nappies And Sanitary Products Stolen From Foodbank

Picture: PA

More than £2,000-worth of groceries, nappies and sanitary products have been stolen from a food bank.

Six pallets were taken during a break-in in Salford between Tuesday and Friday last week.

Greater Manchester Police say the theft is "beyond low".

Superintendent Howard Millington from GMP’s Salford borough said: "I have been a police officer for many years, and regularly think that I’ve seen it all. The theft of nappies from a food banks though, that is beyond low and has shocked even the most unshockable of police officers.

"This food bank is there for the community when they need it most, and many of the items donated come from people within that same community.

"In Salford we look out for each other, and sadly we are all victims of this robbery.

"We have already had people come forward with information to try and help us with our investigation, we are very grateful for this and hope it continues.

"We are determined to find those responsible for this inexcusable crime, so anyone with any information is asked to call police as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 1319, alternatively call police on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.