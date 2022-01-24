Blackpool mother admits killing daughter, 24, who had Down's syndrome

24 January 2022, 23:49 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 00:07

Debbie Leitch's mother pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Debbie Leitch's mother pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A mother has admitted to the manslaughter of her 24-year-old daughter who had Down's syndrome.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elaine Clarke, 49, initially pleaded not guilty to the unlawful killing of her daughter, Debbie Leitch.

Ms Leitch's body was found by police when they were called to an address in Blackpool on 29 August 2019.

However, at a later hearing, Clarke changed her plea to guilty, a spokeswoman for Preston Crown Court said.

A post-mortem examination gave Ms Leitch's cause of death as severe emaciation and neglect with extensive scabies skin infection.

A statement issued on behalf of her family described her as a "wonderful girl" who was "always happy, and always friendly".

The Preston Crown Court spokeswoman said at a hearing on Friday that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided to offer no evidence in respect of her co-defendant Robert Bruce.

Bruce was charged with causing or allowing the death of Ms Leitch, a vulnerable adult, while he was a member of the same household between January and August 2019.

Clarke was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on February 7.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

The review into Star Hobson's death has been delayed.

Star Hobson murder: Fury over delayed social services review as answers 'desperately needed'
The UK's first LGBTQ+ museum will open later in the year.

Queer Britain: UK's first LGBTQ+ museum to open in London

Boris Johnson praised seven-year-old Josephine for delaying her birthday party - before allegedly having a party of his own

PM faces fresh outrage over lockdown 'birthday bash' after asking Brits to cancel parties
Lucy Letby has been remanded into custody.

Nurse Lucy Letby appears in court accused of murdering 8 babies in killing spree
Treasury minister Lord Agnew of Oulton has resigned from the Government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans

Minister dramatically quits over Govt's 'lamentable' track record of tackling Covid fraud
The requirement to test before departure to UK countries has already been scrapped

Half-term holiday boost as tests for jabbed travellers returning to England will be axed
Durham Police said the four-year-old died in the collision.

Tragedy as boy, 4, dies after off-road motorbike crashes into lamppost
Islamophobia is 'an open secret' in the Conservative party and demands her party get their house in order on the issue, Tory peer Baroness Warsi told Iain Dale.

Islamophobia is an 'open secret' in Westminster, Tory peer tells LBC
Caller's mother 'locked away' for 90th birthday – during PM's party

Caller's mother 'locked away' for 90th birthday – during PM's party
'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience

'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience