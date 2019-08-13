Do You Know These People? Transport Police Are Hunting Train Bag Thieves And Pickpockets

British Transport Police are seeking six suspects. Picture: BTP

British Transport Police are hunting for six suspects as part of a crackdown on thefts on the transport network.

The British Transport Police have released images of people wanted in connection with an incidents where property was stolen from commuters in London.

Bag stolen at Tottenham Court Road on 28 July. Picture: BTP

As LBC reported on Monday, this week, the British Transport Police are running Operation Farrier - tackling pickpocketing and theft in the city.

Around 100 officers will be out every day on trains and at stations, targeting would-be pickpockets, talking to passengers and arresting outstanding suspects.

Bag theft by man who got on and immediately off train at Kings Cross on 14 June. Picture: BTP

In one case, the suspect uses his foot to drag across the bag of an unsuspecting diner eating their lunch. In another, a passenger falls asleep on a bench and wakes up to find their wallet and phone missing.

Theft from Great Northern hotel on 29 June. Picture: BTP

Superintendent Lisa Garrett, silver commander for the Operation farrier, said: “Throughout the year, we work tirelessly to prevent pickpocketing and thefts but at this time of year when there are more visitors to London, we see a rise of these types of offences."

Bag stolen from person eating their lunch at Pret A Manger in Kings Cross on 20 July. Picture: BTP

Officers will also be giving advice to passengers about some of the top tactics used by pickpockets.

Bag stolen from sleeping passenger on tube between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on 27 June. Picture: BTP

Sean Conroy, Senior Policing Manager at Transport for London, said: “We have seen an increase in theft offences on public transport and we are determined to tackle this.

"We’d like to remind all customers to keep an eye on their belongings and keep bags and rucksacks closed.”

Wallet, phone and other items stolen from sleeping passenger at Holborn Underground station on 28 July. Picture: BTP

The British Transport Police are appealing to the public that if they recognise any of the people in these images, please contact them by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with the reference number 146 of 13 August.