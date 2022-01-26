Father charged with murder after 19-year-old daughter 'hit by a car'

A dad has been charged with murder of his 19-year-old daughter. Picture: Lauren Malt/Facebook

By Megan Hinton

A father has been charged with the murder of his 19-year-old daughter in Norfolk.

Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, Norfolk, is accused of the murder of Lauren Malt, after she was hit by a car in a residential cul-de-sac.

The 19-year-old sustained substantial injuries after being involved in the collision in Leete Way, West Winch and was later pronounced dead in King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday.

Norfolk Police confirmed they were called to a report of a disturbance and a woman having been hit by a car at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

A Home Office post mortem concluded Lauren died of chest and abdominal injuries.

A friend of Lauren paid tribute to her in a Facebook post, saying: "You my dear angel meant the world to me and I'm so sorry you're gone.

"I can't quite get my head around it. My rock. My little bean. My best friend. We had so many plans, but now we're apart. I will miss you every waking moment my love."

Another wrote: "She truly was one of a kind and will be missed by so many such a wonderful caring young person taken from us too soon my heart goes to her family."

A third friend added: "I’ll miss her everyday, can’t believe this is actually happening. She had a heart of gold. Fly high my angel."

Nigel Malt is set to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A Norfolk Police statement released at the time said: 'Police have launched a murder investigation following an incident near King's Lynn on Sunday evening.

"Officers were called to Leete Way in West Winch shortly before 7.30pm following reports of a disturbance in the street and that a woman had been hit by a car.

"Units were deployed to the scene and following further information, officers were also dispatched to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where the casualty, a woman in her late teens, had been taken. The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

"A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned."