Met police officer admits sending 'graphic sexual pictures and videos' to 15-year old boy

A police officer has admitted sending sexual messages to a 15-year old boy. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A Metropolitan Police officer has admitted sending sexual messages to a 15-year old boy on social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police constable Will Scott-Barrett, 33, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual communication with a child on or before February 3 last year.

The suspended officer sent messages including graphic sexual pictures and videos to the boy on Snapchat and Discord social media apps from April 2020.

The officer was off-duty at the time of his offending, which is not said to have been connected with his role in the force.

The officer, who is based in the Met's intelligence command, was charged in November after an investigation by the force's online child sexual abuse and exploitation command.

Read more: Senior Met officers sacked for 'appalling' treatment of staff and misuse of credit card

The Met previously said Scott-Barrett was suspended from duty after the initial allegation was made in February last year and the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

At a court hearing today Judge Robin Johnson warned Scott-Barrett, of Bromley, south-east London, he faces a possible jail sentence.

Read more: Four day working week pilot scheme launched by 30 companies

Read more: Home Secretary vows to 'push back' migrant boats as Navy takes command in Channel

Judge Johnson said: "Whoever sentences you, you will appreciate the starting point appears to be 12 months imprisonment and you should brace yourself for a period of imprisonment if that is the conclusion of the sentencing judge."

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Rose, a commander in intelligence command, said: "This type of conduct has absolutely no place within our organisation and Pc Scott-Barrett must now face the consequences of his actions.

"We expect exemplary standards from our people, both on or off duty - there is no distinction.

"We depend on the trust of the public and we know that this type of behaviour undermines their confidence in us. That is why we will always act when misconduct comes to light.

Sentencing was adjourned to February 28 for pre-sentence and psychiatric reports to be prepared.