Police Hunt Nightclub Gunman After Innocent Woman Shot

Police are hunting a man they want to speak to in connection with a shooting in a Hackney nightclub which saw an innocent 28-year-old woman shot.

Police are appealing for help finding a man after a woman was shot on New Year's Day, in Visions Nightclub, on Kingsland Road, Hackney.

Scotland Yard said the shooting happened at around 04:52am when a man was seen to pull out a gun and approach another man in the club.

There was a struggle and the gun was fired; the resulting bullet struck an innocent 28-year-old woman in the leg.

She was taken to hospital and although she has been discharged, she is still receiving medical treatment.

Detectives described the suspect described as black, aged about 30 with a tattoo on the right side of his neck with the word “God” followed by a longer word that begins with letters, “ Bless”.

Detective Constable Kerry Cooper said: “This man went armed and discharged a firearm in a crowded club. As a result of his recklessness an innocent woman was shot in the leg, but the consequences could have been fatal. We urgently want to arrest this man and take this weapon off the streets. Anyone with information should not hesitate, but call police immediately.”