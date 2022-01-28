Retired Met Police officer charged with rape after incident in 2004

By Daisy Stephens

A former Met Police officer has been charged with rape over an alleged incident that took place in 2004.

Former PC Stephen Kyere will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on on February 1, charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault.

The charges relate to an incident in Teddington in April 2004.

The officer was attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police that year, but was off duty at the time.

He retired from the Met Police in March 2021.

Former PC Kyere was charged by postal requisition in January 2022 following an investigation by officers at the South West Command Unit.

In a statement, police said misconduct matters will be considered following the criminal process.

The force added that specialist officers are providing support to the victim, which will continue during and following the court process.