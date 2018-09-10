Three-Year-Old Girl Found After Going Missing From Her Bed

Willow Watkinson. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

A three-year-old girl, who went missing from her bed in North Yorkshire, has been found.

Willow Watkinson was last seen when she was put to bed at her home in Northallerton on Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal to find the young girl.

And happily, they tweeted around 20 minutes later that they had located Willow.

They said: "Great news: the missing three-year-old girl from Northallerton has been found safe and well at a relative's house.

"Thanks to the thousands of you who shared our appeal to find her."