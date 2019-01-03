Cabbie Films Fuming Driver’s Shocking Racist Road Rage Rant

A fuming motorist told a taxi driver to go “back to your own country” in a shocking racist road rage rant caught on camera.

Dashcam footage captured the moment Mustafa Aptish came under verbal attack in Croydon, south London, on New Year’s Eve.

The angry driver claimed cabbie Mr Aptish had pulled out on him - but the victim told him “you were going too fast”.

The racist tirade was captured on the driver's dash-cam. Picture: @aptishev

The man then unleashed a racist response.

“I don't give a f***, I'll stab you in the fat face now, you don't pull out on someone already in the road,” he shouted.

“Because you're foreign you don't understand the rules of our f****** roads.

"So f*** off back to your own country you c***."

Mr Aptish shared the video on social media and said he has reported the man to the police.