Dashcam captures moment e-scooter rider bounces off car bonnet in shocking collision

By EJ Ward

Shocking footage shows the moment an e-scooter rider goes flying over a car bonnet after zooming out into the road without watching for traffic.

Traffic cops from Surrey have warned e-scooter users that they will be treated "just like a car or motorbike."

The warning comes as the force released shocking footage of a man riding an e-scooter who then ends up going flying over the bonnet of a car when he pulls out in its path.

Dashcam footage, recorded on June 26 in Huddersfield, shows the young rider hurtling out from a side road in front of the car.

The scooter races into the path of the driver, who has no chance of avoiding it, before the rider flies up onto the vehicle's bonnet and is then thrown onto the road.

West Yorkshire Police said no injuries were reported after the incident.

Private e-scooters can only legally be used in the UK on private land but are a common sight on roads and pavements.

Currently, around 600 e-scooters are available in Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Richmond, Tower Hamlets and Canary Wharf as part of a TfL trial.

Transport for London says it is in discussions with London Councils and other boroughs about further expansions in the coming months.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was aware of the incident and said there were no injuries reported in the wake of the collision. The footage has been shared online by several groups including Surrey police's Road Policing Unit.

Surrey Police tweeted: "They are 100% ILLEGAL to use on public roads / pavements / parks unless part of the Government trial. When riding a rented e-scooter, you must obey the rules of the road. "

"Privately owned e-scooters are completely illegal to use on any public road, pavement or park. If you ride a privately owned scooter on a road, don’t be surprised if you end up with 6 points + £300 fine, plus you scooter being seized. There are currently no Government trials in Surrey."

The 12-month London trial has been set up by Transport for London (TfL), London Councils - which represents the city's local authorities - and operators Lime, Dott and Tier.

E-scooters can be used on roads, in cycle lanes and on cycle paths, but are banned from being ridden on pavements.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police said they had seized 507 private e-scooters over seven days.