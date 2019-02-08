Terrifying Moment Teenager Narrowly Avoids Being Hit By Van Jumping Red Light

This is the terrifying moment a 14-year-old was nearly hit by a van jumping a red light.

Dash cam footage captures the frightening moment a van driver had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a 14-year-old pedestrian as he ran a red light.

The teenager was crossing the road when the tipper van came hurtling through the junction in Ewell in Surrey, miraculously avoiding him.

The driver was later identified and tracked down thanks to the dash cam in a nearby HGV.

14-year-old pedestrian narrowly avoids being hit by van jumping red light. Picture: Surrey Police

A 39-year-old man was found guilty of dangerous driving and given a six week sentence, as well as an 18 month suspension and 80 hours of community service.

He also received a 15 month disqualification with an extended test and prosecution costs of £230.

Roads Policing Officer, PC Keiron Palmer, said: "This incident is a sharp reminder of what can happen if you are caught driving dangerously.

"Fortunately the 14-year-old was not hit, but things could have worked out very differently.

"This incident also demonstrates the important part dash cam footage can play in bringing about a successful prosecution."